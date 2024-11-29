Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in November

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 30,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.