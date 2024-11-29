Susquehanna Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $85.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.92.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,521,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,618 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

