Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SWRAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Swire Pacific
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.