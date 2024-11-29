Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWRAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

About Swire Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.