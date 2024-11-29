Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 116,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 21,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $181.19 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $939.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

