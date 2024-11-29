Talen Energy (TLN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Talen Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Talen Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Talen Energy Competitors 1077 4773 4629 94 2.35

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $210.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Talen Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talen Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Talen Energy Competitors 0.96% 7.17% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Talen Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $4.23 billion $613.00 million 11.46 Talen Energy Competitors $9.83 billion $583.49 million 4.93

Talen Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talen Energy. Talen Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talen Energy beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

