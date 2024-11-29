TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of TBC Bank Group stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. TBC Bank Group has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

