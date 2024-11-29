TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TBC Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of TBC Bank Group stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. TBC Bank Group has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $33.10.
About TBC Bank Group
