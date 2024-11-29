Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tecogen Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Tecogen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tecogen
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is a Dividend King?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.