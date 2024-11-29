Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tecogen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Tecogen alerts:

About Tecogen

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.