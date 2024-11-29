Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Lessened by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $485.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

