TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

