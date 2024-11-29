TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Holdings Raised by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 256.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 192.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

