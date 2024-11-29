Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

