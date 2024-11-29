TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.10, for a total value of C$3,151,470.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.32, for a total value of C$5,083,072.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.85 on Friday, reaching C$212.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,353. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$151.78 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$194.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$195.26. The stock has a market cap of C$17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.63.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

