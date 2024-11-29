The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $476,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

