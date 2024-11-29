The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,846 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.51% of Charles Schwab worth $592,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

