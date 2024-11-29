The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,596,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $422,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,078,000 after purchasing an additional 221,778 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 210,546 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 235,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 147,823 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 215,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

