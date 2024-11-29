The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $39.37 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.43% of Henry Schein worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Henry Schein by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558,689 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

