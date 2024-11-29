The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

