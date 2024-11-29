Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Short Interest Update

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of USCF stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52.
About Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF
