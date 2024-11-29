Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 25,841 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 616,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

