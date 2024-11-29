Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 44,044 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 324,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.47 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

