Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

