Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Trans-Lux has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

