TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,249.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $949.99 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,349.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.58.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.