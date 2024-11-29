Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

