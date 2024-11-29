TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on THS. Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE THS opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

