Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of WSR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 127,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. This represents a 161.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

