Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. This represents a 161.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.