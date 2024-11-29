Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $20,547,241. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.07.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,041.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,072.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 161.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $960.84 and a 200 day moving average of $843.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

