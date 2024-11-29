U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the October 31st total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U-BX Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UBXG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 68,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. U-BX Technology has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $567.04.

Get U-BX Technology alerts:

About U-BX Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for U-BX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-BX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.