UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 158,869 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.64% of Capital One Financial worth $367,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COF opened at $191.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

