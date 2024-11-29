UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 460,834 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,834 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.66% of GE Vernova worth $462,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.1 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $335.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

