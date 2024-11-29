UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UBS opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.