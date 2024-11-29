UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UCB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UCB has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $99.40.
About UCB
