UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UCB has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

