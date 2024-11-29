Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Trading 9.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Uniserve Communications Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock has a market cap of C$14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Uniserve Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Curt Scholz purchased 1,726,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$129,450.00. Corporate insiders own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.