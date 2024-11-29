United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

