Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 124.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

UTMD stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

