Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 498049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
