Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 498049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Valeura Energy Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$655.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.