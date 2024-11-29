Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
