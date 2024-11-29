Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.