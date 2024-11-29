Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 108.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $204.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

