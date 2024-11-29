Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 94,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

