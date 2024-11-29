Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $270.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $272.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

