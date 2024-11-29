Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 189,169 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,169 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 3.00% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after buying an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 0.3 %

PRAX stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.74). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $424,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,031.14. This trade represents a 48.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $660,767.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $826,140.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

