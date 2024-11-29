Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells $51,437.10 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $51,437.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,312.94. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nitin Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %
VMD stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
