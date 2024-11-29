Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells $51,437.10 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $51,437.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,312.94. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nitin Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

VMD stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.