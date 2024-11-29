Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

TTD stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

