Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,249.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $949.99 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,349.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

