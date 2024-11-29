Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,528 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $500.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.22.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

