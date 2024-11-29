Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 574 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.88.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $979.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $900.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.