Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,285 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 164.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $28,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,385.73. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $678,764 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $294.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.34 and a twelve month high of $296.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

