Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 635.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,623 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.13% of Vital Farms worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 651.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428,382 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 288,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,824,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This represents a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $48.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

