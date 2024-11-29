Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Vodacom Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,103. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.