VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

